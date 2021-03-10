China February factory inflation highest since 2018, consumer price declines slow

BEIJING: China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February, official data showed on Wednesday (Mar 10), underscoring expectations for robust growth in 2021 as the world's second-largest economy gathers momentum.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 1.7 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with the median forecast for a 1.5 per cent rise from a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.3 per cent rise in January.

The firmer-than-expected price data comes as the prospect of a surge in inflation globally rattles financial markets amid concerns the world economic recovery may overheat.

China's exports in February grew at a record 154.9 per cent in dollar terms from a year earlier, when the country was in virtual shutdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the country's purchasing manager's index (PMI), which gauges factory activity, expanded by the slowest pace since May.

Beijing set an economic growth target of above 6 per cent for 2021, which is modest in comparison to market expectations. However, some economists expect growth to exceed 8 per cent as China recovers from the weak growth of 2020.

Chinese officials continue to warn of difficult external conditions, however, as the pandemic remains severe in other parts of the world and saps demand.

The consumer price index fell 0.2 per cent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 0.4 per cent fall tipped by a Reuters poll and a 0.3 per cent decline in January.