China feed industry unlikely to become self-sufficient, Cargill CEO says

Business

China feed industry unlikely to become self-sufficient, Cargill CEO says

China's feed grain industry is unlikely to become self-sufficient despite the country's efforts to ramp up domestic production, David MacLennan, chief executive of Cargill Inc said on Friday.

David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO of Cargill, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota
FILE PHOTO: David MacLennan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cargill, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Bookmark

REUTERS: China's feed grain industry is unlikely to become self-sufficient despite the country's efforts to ramp up domestic production, David MacLennan, chief executive of Cargill Inc said on Friday.

Tightening domestic supplies of feed grains and soaring demand from China's pork producers has triggered record feed grain import purchases this year.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark