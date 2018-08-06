China fines Alipay for violating payment services regulations

The Shanghai head office of China's central bank has levied a fine of 4.12 million yuan (US$601,846) on Alipay, the online payment platform of Ant Financial, for violating regulations on payment services, the regulator said on Monday.

BEIJING: The Shanghai head office of China's central bank has levied a fine of 4.12 million yuan (US$601,846) on Alipay, the online payment platform of Ant Financial, for violating regulations on payment services, the regulator said on Monday.

It gave no other details.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)