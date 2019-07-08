China's June forex reserves rise to US$3.119 trillion

SHANGHAI: China's foreign exchange reserves rose US$18.23 billion in June to US$3.119 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday (Jul 8).

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country's reserves, the world's largest, would rise US$2 billion to US$3.103 trillion as rising hopes of a trade truce with the United States helped ease downward pressure on the yuan currency.

The yuan has been very sensitive to developments in the year-long Sino-U.S. trade dispute, which has heightened pressure on China's already slowing economy. Leaders from both countries agreed to a ceasefire in late June while negotiations resumed, but existing tariffs remained in place.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to US$87.27 billion from US$79.83 billion at the end of May.