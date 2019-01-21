China fourth quarter GDP growth slows to 6.4 percent, as expected

Business

China's economy grew 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, in line with expectations and slower than the previous quarter's 6.5 percent growth.

A tree is pictured in front of buildings in Beijing&apos;s central business area
FILE PHOTO: A tree is pictured in front of buildings in Beijing's central business area, China January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The September-December growth rate was the weakest expansion since the financial crisis, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product to expand 6.4 percent in the October-December quarter.

For all of 2018, the world's second-largest economy grew 6.6 percent - its slowest expansion in 28 years and cooling from a revised 6.8 percent in 2017, official data showed on Monday. Analysts had expected 6.6 percent.

Chinese policymakers are expected to ramp up support for the economy this year to avert a sharper slowdown but analysts say activity may not stabilize until summer, adding pressure on Beijing to strike a deal with Washington to end their trade war.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.5 percent in Oct-Dec, compared with 1.6 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Analysts had expected 1.5 percent.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

