China 2019 GDP grows 6.1%, in line with expectations and hovering near 30-year low

BEIJING: China's economy weakened to its slowest pace in three decades in 2019 as weaker domestic demand and trade tensions with the United States took their toll, official data showed Friday (Jan 17).

The world's second-largest economy grew 6.1 per cent in 2019, the slowest in 29 years but still within the government's target of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Analysts had expected it to expand 6.1 per cent, down from 6.6per cent in 2018.



While China's economy had been gradually losing steam over the first three quarters, growth stabilised at 6.0 per cent in the last three months of 2019 - the same pace as in the third quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistic.​​​​​​​



Facing sluggish demand at home and abroad and US trade pressure, Chinese policymakers have been rolling out a stream of growth-boosting measures over the past two years, while trying to contain financial and debt risks.



Ning Jizhe, commissioner of China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said China's economy generally sustained a stable momentum of growth in 2019.

"However, we should also be aware that the global economic and trade growth is slowing down," he said at a news conference.

He added that there were more sources of instability and risk, with the economy facing "mounting downward pressure".