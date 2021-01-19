China's Geely to work on smart car technologies with Tencent

SHANGHAI: China's Zhejiang Geely Holding said on Tuesday (Jan 19) it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving.

The partnership marks the latest in a string of tech and auto companies teaming up in the fast-evolving sector.

The companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.