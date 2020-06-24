China has picked up its 'game' on trade with US, Trump adviser says

Business

China has picked up its 'game' on trade with US, Trump adviser says

The U.S. trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Kudlow participates in coronavirus economic &quot;relief update&quot; virtual eve
FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
"They've actually picked up their game," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network.

"It's not just commodity buying, although that is picking up too," but also extends