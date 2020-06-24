China has picked up its 'game' on trade with US, Trump adviser says

The U.S. trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday.

"They've actually picked up their game," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's not just commodity buying, although that is picking up too," but also extends