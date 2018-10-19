China hog price to rise ahead of Spring Festival on African swine fever impact: Agriculture ministry

BEIJING: China's hog prices were set to rise ahead of the Spring Festival, another name for the Chinese New Year holiday, because of the impact of African swine fever on supply, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday (Oct 19).

Prices will jump as some farmers did not replenish their herds in major production areas in the past two months, said Tang Ke, the head of the market and economy information department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

But the price increase will be limited as hog production in China is still sufficient, Tang said at a presser.

China has reported almost 40 separate outbreaks of the deadly disease in 10 provinces and municipalities since the first case in early August, leading to the slaughter of almost 50,000 animals.

