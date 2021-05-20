China Huarong International repays maturing dollar bond
China Huarong International Holdings, an offshore arm of Chinese bad debt giant China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, said on Thursday that it had repaid a maturing dollar bond on time.
Huarong International made principal and interest payments on the maturing US$300 million bond on May 20, the company said in a post on its official WeChat account.
