China Huarong says unable to determine when to publish 2020 earnings

SHANGHAI: China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd said it is unable to determine when to publish its 2020 earnings results, according to a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange, delaying its shareholder meeting.

"In the light of the current situation, the auditors will need more information and time to complete the necessary audit procedures for audit of the financial information of the guarantor and the company respectively for the year ended 31 December 2020," it said in the statement.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing)