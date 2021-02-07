China issues new guidelines on anti-monopoly behaviour targeting internet platforms

China's market regulator on Sunday released new guidelines on anti-monopoly behaviour targeting internet platforms.

In a notice it said it will not allow companies to use data or algorithms to abuse market dominance.

It added that practices such as "choose one from two" will be among the restricted transactions.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)