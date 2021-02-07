China issues new guidelines on anti-monopoly behaviour targeting internet platforms

Business

China issues new guidelines on anti-monopoly behaviour targeting internet platforms

China's market regulator on Sunday released new guidelines on anti-monopoly behaviour targeting internet platforms.

A journalist attends a news conference for the release of China Internet Development Report at the
FILE PHOTO: A journalist attends a news conference for the release of China Internet Development Report at the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

In a notice it said it will not allow companies to use data or algorithms to abuse market dominance.

It added that practices such as "choose one from two" will be among the restricted transactions.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

