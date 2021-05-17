China January-April property investment up 21.6% year-on-year, cooling from first quarter

BEIJING: Real estate investment in China rose 21.6 per cent in the first four months of 2021 from a year earlier, cooling from a 25.6 per cent gain seen in the first three months, official data showed on Monday (May 17).

Property sales by floor area grew 48.1 per cent year-on-year, slowing from a 63.8 per cent rise in the first quarter of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New construction starts measured by floor area rose 12.8 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 28.2 per cent growth in the January to March period.