China January-April state-owned firms' profit up 240per cent year-on-year - finance ministry

BEIJING: Profit at China's state-owned enterprises rose 240per cent to 1.36 trillion yuan (US$213.42 billion) in the first four months of the year versus the same period a year prior, the ministry of finance said on Friday.

(US$1 = 6.3725 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)