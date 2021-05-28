China January-April state-owned firms' profit up 240per cent year-on-year - finance ministry

Business

China January-April state-owned firms' profit up 240per cent year-on-year - finance ministry

Profit at China's state-owned enterprises rose 240per cent to 1.36 trillion yuan (US$213.42 billion) in the first four months of the year versus the same period a year prior, the ministry of finance said on Friday.

Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen lit up during the night in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen lit up during the night in Beijing, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Bookmark

BEIJING: Profit at China's state-owned enterprises rose 240per cent to 1.36 trillion yuan (US$213.42 billion) in the first four months of the year versus the same period a year prior, the ministry of finance said on Friday.

(US$1 = 6.3725 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark