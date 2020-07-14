China June exports unexpectedly rise 0.5per cent year-on-year, imports up 2.7per cent

China's exports in June unexpectedly rose 0.5per cent from a year earlier, and imports increased 2.7per cent, customs data showed on Tuesday.

BEIJING: China's exports in June unexpectedly rose 0.5per cent from a year earlier, and imports increased 2.7per cent, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would fall 1.5per cent from a year earlier after a 3.3per cent drop in May.

Imports were estimated to have contracted 10.0per cent, versus a decline of 16.7per cent in May.

China posted a trade surplus of US$46.42 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a US$58.60 billion surplus and US$62.93 billion surplus in May.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)