China leasing firm Huarong orders 50 Comac jets

SHANGHAI: Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) said on Monday that a domestic leasing firm had placed an order for 30 of its C919 passenger aircraft and 20 smaller ARJ21 jets.

The order from China Huarong Financial Leasing Co Ltd brings Comac's total order book for the C919 jet to 815 aircraft, while orders for the ARJ21 stand at 453, the Chinese firm said in a statement. It did not disclose financial terms.

The C919 passenger jet, China's bid to rival Boeing Co's 737 and the Airbus A320, completed its first long-distance flight in November last year.

