China lodges tariff case at WTO against the US

HONG KONG: China has lodged a case against the United States with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over US import duties, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday (Sep 2).

The United States began imposing 15 per cent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions - as China began imposing new duties on US crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war.

The latest tariffs actions violated the consensus reached by leaders of China and the US in a meeting in Osaka, the commerce ministry said in the statement. China will firmly defend its legal rights in accordance with WTO rules, it said.

