China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies - ministry

China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen at the Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc in Shanghai, China December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
BEIJING: China's Industry Ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc. Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, according to a document published on Friday.

It was not immediately what level of subsidy China would grant the Tesla car, which is built in the U.S. firm's Shanghai car plant.

A Tesla representative confirmed the company's vehicles had been recommended for subsidies.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

