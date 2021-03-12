China market regulator fines 12 companies for illegal monopolistic behaviours

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

China's market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.

BEIJING: China's market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday that the companies include Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, and ByteDance-backed firm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baidu, Tencent, ByteDance and Didi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Cheng Leng and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)