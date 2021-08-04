China market regulator launches probe into fertiliser firms

BEIJING: China's market regulator on Wednesday said it had launched an investigation into fertiliser producers and distributors that are suspected of driving up prices.

The State Administration for Market Regulation also said it would continue to pay close attention to fertiliser prices, increase supervision and punish illegal acts, such as hoarding, hiking prices and price collusion.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Louise Heavens)