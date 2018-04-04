China's Meituan to buy large stake in Mobike: Report

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: China's largest provider of on-demand online services, Meituan-Dianping, is buying a large stake in bike-sharing firm Mobike, business magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday (Apr 3) citing unnamed sources.

Caixin said the deal was brokered by Pony Ma, chief executive of Tencent Holdings, which is a backer of both companies.

Meituan Chief Executive Officer Wang Xing said the Beijing-based company would "build a new future with Mobike", the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Co-founder of Mobike Hu Weiwei told the Post that this was "a new beginning" and that there is "huge potential of us (working together)".

Chinese technology portal Lanjing TMT reported earlier on Tuesday that Meituan will acquire Mobike for US$3.7 billion. Caixin, however, cited a source close to Meituan’s board as saying that the amount is incorrect because the deal is not yet sealed.

Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing firms, raised US$600 million last June in a financing round led by Tencent. Mobike's arch-rival Ofo is backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding.

Meituan-Dianping, an online platform for ordering food and booking movies and restaurants, was valued at US$30 billion last October and is now preparing for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, Reuters reported last week.