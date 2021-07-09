China ministry says expects retail sales to grow 5per cent/yr in 2021-25

China's commerce ministry said on Friday it expects retail sales in the 14th five-year plan period, from 2021 to 2025, to grow by an average of 5per cent per year, and trade in goods to grow by 2per cent per year.

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry said on Friday it expects retail sales in the 14th five-year plan period, from 2021 to 2025, to grow by an average of 5per cent per year, and trade in goods to grow by 2per cent per year.

The ministry also said in a notice online that it will explore setting up a pilot zone "to respond to trade frictions", and improve the "unreliable entity list" system.

