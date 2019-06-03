China ministry will issue 5G licenses for commercial use in near future - Xinhua

SHANGHAI: China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) will roll out commercial 5G licenses "in the near future", Xinhua said.

It did not provide further details.

Beijing had granted licenses at the end of 2018 to China's three state-owned carriers to conduct trials for 5G deployment. It has yet to approve full commercial deployment, however.

