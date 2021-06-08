China names new candidate to head Huarong Asset Management

China's top banking watchdog has named Liang Qiang, an asset management veteran, as deputy communist party boss of the embattled China Huarong Asset Management Co, the company revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

Liang, formerly president of Great Wall Asset Management, has also been recommended as a potential candidate for Huarong's president and executive director, the statement said, citing an internal executive meeting on June 4.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; editing by Louise Heavens)

