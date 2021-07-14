China plans launch ceremony for carbon emission trading scheme on July 16 - sources

BEIJING: China plans to host a launching ceremony for its national carbon emission trading scheme (ETS) on July 16, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ETS will involve some 2,225 power plants across China, responsible for about 4 billion tonnes of carbon emission each year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country will become the world's largest carbon trading market by volume.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing)