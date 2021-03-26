China potential economic output may grow 5per cent-5.7per cent over 5 years: central bank working paper

China's potential economic output is expected to grow 5per cent-5.7per cent over the next five years, according to a central bank working paper published late on Thursday.

BEIJING: China's potential economic output is expected to grow 5per cent-5.7per cent over the next five years, according to a central bank working paper published late on Thursday.

In China's 2021-2025 economic plan unveiled this month, the government did not include any average annual growth targets to allow more room to account for uncertainties and respond to changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China has set a 2021 gross domestic product target of more than 6per cent.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)