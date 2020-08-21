China promised to follow Phase One trade deal, Pompeo says

China has promised to follow the Phase One trade deal reached with the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, despite a delay in talks to review progress on the deal.

"The Chinese have done some of the work they need to do on the purchasing they committed to continuing to fulfill that obligation. But you have to remember there's a lot of obligations that go far beyond just purchasing American products," Pompeo said in an interview with CNBC.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)