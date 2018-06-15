China promises fast response if US hurts its interests

China said on Friday it would respond quickly to protect itself if the United States hurts its interests, as U.S. President Trump gets ready to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting US$50 billion of Chinese goods.

BEIJING: China said on Friday it would respond quickly to protect itself if the United States hurts its interests, as U.S. President Trump gets ready to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting US$50 billion of Chinese goods.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing.

Trump is due to give details later on Friday. The list will contain 800 product categories, down from 1,300 previously, according to another administration official and an industry source familiar with the list.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait)