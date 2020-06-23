China puts final satellite for Beidou network into orbit: state media

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BEIJING: China on Tuesday successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, rival to the U.S.-owned GPS.

The mission was originally set for June 16, but was cancelled at the last minute due to technical problems detected during pre-launch tests of the Long March-3B carrier rocket.

The Beidou-3 satellite is the 35th and final satellite of the Chinese navigation system - an estimated US$10 billion project meant to be Beijing's answer to the U.S.-owned Global Positioning System (GPS).

