China regulator approves Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO: IFR

REUTERS: China's securities regulator has approved financial tech firm Ant Group's Hong Kong leg of a planned dual-listing worth up to US$30 billion, IFR reported on Monday (Oct 19) citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Ant, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group , plans to seek listing approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday and the China Securities Regulatory Commission will approve Ant's Shanghai leg of the listing plan, IFR reported.

