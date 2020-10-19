China regulator approves Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO: IFR

FILE PHOTO: Alipay logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China Sep 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo)
REUTERS: China's securities regulator has approved financial tech firm Ant Group's Hong Kong leg of a planned dual-listing worth up to US$30 billion, IFR reported on Monday (Oct 19) citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Ant, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group , plans to seek listing approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday and the China Securities Regulatory Commission will approve Ant's Shanghai leg of the listing plan, IFR reported.

