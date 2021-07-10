China regulator demands security reviews for firms with data on over 1 million users before overseas listing

China's cyberspace regulator said on Saturday any company with data for more than 1 million users must undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas.

The security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings, said the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The notice comes after Chinese authorities launched a probe of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc for allegedly violating user privacy, days following its listing in New York.

