China regulators approve Qualcomm-NXP Semiconductors merger deal: SCMP

Chinese regulators have approved Qualcomm Inc's proposed merger with NXP Semiconductors , South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision by China's Ministry of Commerce clears a months-long antitrust roadblock caused by trade tensions between the United States and Beijing and will allow the takeover to proceed, SCMP reported. (https://bit.ly/2l87thk)

