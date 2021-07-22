China rejects US backing for Australia in trade disputes

Business

China rejects US backing for Australia in trade disputes

China said on Thursday that the United States should correct its mistakes instead of making baseless comments, after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai backed Australia in trade disputes with China.

FILE PHOTO: Katherine Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Pete Marovich/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

BEIJING: China said on Thursday that the United States should correct its mistakes instead of making baseless comments, after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai backed Australia in trade disputes with China.

U.S. comments are wrong, and the tensions in China and Australia relations are caused by Australia's interference in Chinese internal affairs, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

The United States is "closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Canberra in addressing China's state-led, non-market practices, Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark