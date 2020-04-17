China ride-hailing group Didi aims for 100 million trips a day globally by 2022 - CEO

BEIJING: Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing firm which counts SoftBank as an investor, aims to complete 100 million orders a day and 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022, its chief executive Cheng Wei said.

Didi also aims to achieve an 8per cent penetration rate in China's mobility market, Cheng explained the company's three-year strategy as quoted in a company statement on Friday. Globally Didi is expanding its business in Japan, Australia and Latin America.

