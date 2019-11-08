China's Alibaba invests US$3.3 billion in Cainiao, raises equity stake to 63per cent

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said on Friday it would invest an additional 23.3 billion yuan (US$3.33 billion) to raise its equity stake in its logistics affiliate Cainiao Smart Logistics Network to 63per cent from 51per cent.

SHANGHAI: China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said on Friday it would invest an additional 23.3 billion yuan (US$3.33 billion) to raise its equity stake in its logistics affiliate Cainiao Smart Logistics Network to 63per cent from 51per cent.

The investment will go towards subscribing for newly issued Cainiao ordinary shares in its latest financing round and purchasing some equity interest from an existing Cainiao shareholder, Alibaba said in an e-mailed statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)