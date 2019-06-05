China's Alibaba to invest US$100 million in Russian e-commerce JV

China's Alibaba and Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund will each invest US$100 million in a Russian joint venture, RDIF said in a statement on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: China's Alibaba and Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund will each invest US$100 million in a Russian joint venture, RDIF said in a statement on Wednesday.

RDIF also has an option to buy a further US$194 million worth of shares in the joint venture from Alibaba, it said after definitive documents for the joint venture were signed in Moscow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russian mobile phone operator Megafon will sell a stake of 9.97per cent in internet group Mail.ru to Alibaba and get 24.3per cent in the JV, while Mail.ru will contribute its Pandao e-commerce business to the JV and US$182 million in cash.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)