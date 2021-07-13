China's Alibaba to lead fund for startups in Greater Bay Area

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will anchor a fund for startups in China's Greater Bay Area, the company announced on Tuesday.

The fund will have a targeted size of HKUS$2.2 billion (US$283.27 million) and is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the company added.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)