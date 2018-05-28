China's Anbang says investor selection work under way

China's Anbang Insurance Group said on Monday that the selection process for a strategic shareholder has begun, reiterating that it has ample cashflow and is operating normally after its state-backed bailout.

In April the banking and insurance regulator approved a60.8 billion yuan (US$9.5 billion) state capital injection aimed at smoothing Anbang's transition as it sought private investors after its former chairman was sentenced to 18 years in jail amid Beijing's crackdown on financial risk.

