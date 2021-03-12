China's antitrust regulators consider levying record fine against Alibaba: WSJ

China's antitrust regulators are mulling levying a record fine against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd over its anticompetitive behavior, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The fine could surpass US$975 million that Qualcomm had paid in 2015 over anticompetitive practices, the report said. The regulators are also considering whether the Chinese e-commerce giant should divest some assets unrelated to its main online-retailing business.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

