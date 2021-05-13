China's Anyang Iron & Steel plans mixed-ownership reform with Shagang Group

BEIJING/HONG KONG: China's AnYang Iron & Steel on Thursday said that its controlling shareholder has signed a letter of intent to conduct mixed-ownership reform with the country's top private steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group.

Shagang intends to become controlling shareholder of Anyang Iron and Steel Group after the reform, Anyang steel said in a filing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Twinnie Siu; Editing by David Goodman)