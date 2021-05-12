China's April auto sales rise 8.6per cent, up for 13th straight month
BEIJING: Vehicle sales in China rose 8.6per cent in April versus the same month a year earlier, their 13th consecutive month of gains, industry data showed on Wednesday, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales reached 2.25 million vehicles in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.
