China's April auto sales rise 8.6per cent, up for 13th straight month

BEIJING: Vehicle sales in China rose 8.6per cent in April versus the same month a year earlier, their 13th consecutive month of gains, industry data showed on Wednesday, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales reached 2.25 million vehicles in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

