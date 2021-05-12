China's April auto sales rise 8.6per cent, up for 13th straight month

Vehicle sales in China rose 8.6per cent in April versus the same month a year earlier, their 13th consecutive month of gains, industry data showed on Wednesday, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works on an assembly line at an automobile factory of SAIC Motor in Shanghai in this April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sales reached 2.25 million vehicles in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

