China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud, AI boost

China's Baidu reported quarterly revenue on Tuesday (May 18) that beat Wall Street estimates, as the company beefed up its cloud and artificial intelligence services to fend off competition in the online advertising sector.

The Beijing-based tech giant has diversified its revenue sources by expanding its cloud services and intelligent driving technology footprint as competition for digital advertising sales heats up from local internet giants Alibaba and ByteDance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company, which obtained a secondary listing in Hong Kong in March, said total revenue rose 25 per cent to 28.13 billion yuan (US$4.38 billion) in the first quarter, boosted partly by the 70 per cent year-on-year growth of its non-advertising revenue, which includes the cloud and artificial intelligence businesses.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.25 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Baidu's online ad revenue hit 16.3 billion yuan, a 27 per cent increase compared with the same period a year earlier, when Baidu swung to an operating loss due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Baidu's non-ad revenue can exceed its ad revenue within Baidu Core in the next three years, said Baidu chairman and chief executive Robin Li in a conference call. The company's ad revenue contributed around 80per cent of Baidu Core's over the quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We see a great opportunity to offer non-ad services of our own to meet the needs of our large user base," Li said.

The company's flagship mobile Baidu App accumulated 558 million monthly active users as of March.

Baidu's results also come amid a regulatory clampdown on China's internet giants to keep a check on the country's big techs' monopolistic practices.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 3.5 per cent in premarket trading. The shares had been on a tear in the first quarter amid a series of block trades tied to the meltdown of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

