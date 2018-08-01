China's Baidu posts 24.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

China's Baidu Inc reported a 24.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by gains in the internet search firm's online ad business.

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 6.4 billion Chinese yuan (US$940.65 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, or 18.14 yuan per American depositary share (ADS), from 4.42 billion yuan, or 11.31 yuan per ADS, from a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to 25.97 billion yuan from 20.87 billion yuan.

