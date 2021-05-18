China's Baidu posts 25per cent rise in quarterly revenue

China's Baidu Inc reported a 25per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by advertising on its core search and video-streaming platforms.

REUTERS: China's Baidu Inc reported a 25per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by advertising on its core search and video-streaming platforms.

The company, also known as China's Google, said total revenue rose to 28.13 billion yuan (US$4.38 billion) from 22.55 billion yuan in the first quarter, topping analysts' average estimate of 27.25 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 6.4228 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)