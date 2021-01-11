China’s Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely

FILE PHOTO: A Baidu sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
FILE PHOTO: A Baidu sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING: China’s search engine giant Baidu Inc said it will set up a company to partner with car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to make smart electric vehicles (EV), Baidu said in a statement on Monday.

Baidu, which has been developing autonomous driving technology and internet connectivity infrastructure, said the new EV company will count on Baidu’s intelligent driving capabilities and Geely’s car manufacturing expertise.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

