China's BYD names former GM president Kevin Wale as senior adviser

Kevin Wale, GM China group president, speaks during a news conference in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Kevin Wale, GM China group president, speaks during a news conference in Shanghai September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China's BYD Co Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Kevin Wale, former General Motors (GM) China President, as a senior adviser to the electric car maker's chairman.

BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, said in a statement that Wale will provide consulting services to BYD's automotive business, including in areas such as marketing and brand building

Wale retired as GM's China president in 2012.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

