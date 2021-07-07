China's cabinet says will use RRR cuts to support real economy - state media

China's cabinet says will use RRR cuts to support real economy - state media

China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

China will lower financing costs for small companies to help them cope with rising commodity prices, the cabinet was quoted as saying in a regular meeting.

China will keep its monetary policy stable while increasing policy effectiveness, state media said.

